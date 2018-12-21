Companies

African Rainbow Capital sells BKB stake following arbitration

ARC said BKB had exercised its right and acquired and paid for the shares

21 December 2018 - 17:12 Warren Thompson
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC) has chosen to abide by the decision of an arbitrator and will now dispose of its stake in agricultural holding company BKB.

ARC acquired a 20% stake in BKB in November 2016 and later indicated that it wanted to sell its stake to Acorn Agri &  Food, a private equity fund it has an interest in. But BKB disputed the proposed transaction on the basis that it had the first right of refusal to repurchase the shares at a price of R22 each.

The two parties headed to arbitration in August and, following an appeal by ARC after an initial ruling in favour of BKB, it announced this morning via a Sens statement that BKB had exercised its right and acquired and paid for the shares, with a total value of R409.5m.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

Patrice Motsepe’s BEE deal at Sanlam under fire

Investors raise concerns over a new empowerment agreement between Sanlam and a consortium led by Patrice Motsepe
News & Fox
15 days ago

African Rainbow Capital takes control of Tyme

ARC Investments co-CEO Johan van Zyl says the company has all regulatory approvals and has already paid for the acquisition
Companies
1 month ago

Patrice Motsepe’s ARC moves forward with TymeDigital

The Competition Commission has approved the proposed merger of a subsidiary of African Rainbow Capital Investments and the Commonwealth Bank of SA
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
‘Multibillion rand’ 4G network on its way, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Aveng appoints Sean Flanagan as its new CEO
Companies / Industrials
3.
AngloGold said to be considering ditching SA and ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Denel appoints former Saab Medav MD Daniel du ...
Companies
5.
Stanlib ordered to repay fees it was not ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s ARC in court over BKB shares
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.