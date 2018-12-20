Denel appoints former Saab Medav MD Daniel du Toit as new CEO

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel, which recorded a loss of nearly R2bn in the past financial year, has appointed Daniel Du Toit, a former MD at Saab Medav Technologies in Germany as its new CEO.

Du Toit, who starts in January, “will be able to build on the turnaround strategy for Denel that was introduced earlier this year”, according to a statement from the department of public enterprises.

He replaces Zwelakhe Ntshepe‚ a 20-year company veteran who quit in May just six months after getting the top job. Ntshepe left a month after the publication of claims that Denel had given former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo’s son a R1.1m bursary to become a pilot. The scholarships for for Oarabile Mahumapelo and two others have since been terminated.