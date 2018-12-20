Companies

Denel appoints former Saab Medav MD Daniel du Toit as new CEO

Starting in January, Du Toit is expected to build on the state-owned enterprise’s turnaround strategy, introduced after a disastrous few years

20 December 2018 - 18:19 Lukanyo Mnyanda
A mechanic works on an Oryx helicopter engine in a workshop hangar on the Denel Aviation site in Boksburg. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
State-owned arms manufacturer Denel, which recorded a loss of nearly R2bn in the past financial year, has appointed Daniel Du Toit, a former MD at Saab Medav Technologies in Germany as its new CEO.

Du Toit, who starts in January, “will be able to build on the turnaround strategy for Denel that was introduced earlier this year”, according to a statement from the department of public enterprises.

He replaces Zwelakhe Ntshepe‚ a 20-year company veteran who quit in May just six months after getting the top job. Ntshepe left a month after the publication of claims that Denel had given former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo’s son a R1.1m bursary to become a pilot. The scholarships for for Oarabile Mahumapelo and two others have since been terminated.

Denel, one of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that were mired in allegations of corruption and state capture, sunk into such a deep financial crisis that in December 2017 it needed a government guarantee to to enable it to pay salaries and suppliers.

“The reputational damage Denel suffered over the past two years had led to a loss of confidence from stakeholders, including the banking and investment community, who, in turn, were unwilling to extend credit facilities to the company,” Denel chair Monhla Hlahla said in the statement. “The turnaround is meant to arrest the current decline in the company’s performance.” 

Du Toit has also worked for Altech Media, according to the public enterprises department.

Denel terminates Mahumapelo pilot bursary

Board member Talib Sadik says the bursaries for Oarabile Mahumapelo and two others were not approved by the group bursary policy as required
National
15 days ago

Denel chief opts to resign amid bursary claims

Zwelakhe Ntshepe’s resignation follows  reports that he signed a questionable R1.1m bursary for Supra Mahumapelo’s son
National
7 months ago

Denel finance boss on leave while 'serious' claims are probed

Odwa Mhlwana's being placed on special leave comes amid the new board's clean-up campaign
National
6 months ago

Liquidity crunch pushes Denel to hatch plans with Treasury

Without a deal the cash-strapped state-owned arms manufacturer may not be able to pay salaries
Companies
9 months ago

Daniel Mantsha steps down as Denel chairman

Mantsha's tenure has been marked by financial troubles at state-owned arms manufacturer Denel
National
9 months ago

Denel gets Treasury debt guarantee — now it can pay December salaries

The state-owned arms manufacturer and union Solidarity have confirmed that the guarantee allows Denel to extend its credit and so pay its 4,000 staff ...
Companies
1 year ago

