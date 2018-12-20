Companies

Airbus nosedives on report that US has also launched bribery probe

Britain and France are already investigating the planemaker over the alleged use of middlemen in securing sales

20 December 2018 - 15:27 Christopher Jasper and Ania Nussbaum
Tom Enders. Picture: REUTERS
Tom Enders. Picture: REUTERS

Airbus SE shares slumped following a French report that the US department of justice has officially started an investigation into the European planemaker in parallel with British and French bribery probes.

The stock dropped as much as 9.6%, the biggest intraday loss in two and a half years, after Le Monde reported on Thursday that Airbus was informed at the end of the summer about the move by US authorities. Without saying where it obtained the information, the newspaper also said the planemaker could face total fines of several billion dollars from the probes.

“Airbus is co-operating with the US authorities in close co-ordination” with investigators in the UK and France, the company said in a statement, adding it has previously disclosed its “engagement” with the US to provide information related to the European probes.

Airbus said in February that US agencies had asked it for information to assess whether any of the misconduct alleged in the European probes could fall within US jurisdiction.

The Toulouse, France-based industrial giant has been dogged by a series of investigations concerning the use of middlemen in securing plane sales, with CEO Tom Enders announcing that he wouldn’t seek another term amid the continuing uncertainty.

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office and France’s Parquet National Financier have been probing possible bribery in Airbus’s passenger jet business, while Airbus agreed to pay €81m to settle a German bribery investigation into fighter-jet sales dating to 2002.

Bloomberg 

Airbus strategy review augurs clean break under new CEO

The review comes after years of industrial problems, management feuds and an ongoing bribery scandal
Companies
6 days ago

Airbus delivers first A330neo in Boeing 787 dogfight

Airbus delivers first A330neo jet to TAP Portugal as it takes on Boeing in the long-haul jet market
Companies
23 days ago

TOM EATON: Love is … really wanting to give your beloved 10 new Airbuses

If you are in a romantic relationship, is your love so strong that your lover would willingly destroy SA for you?
News
29 days ago

Emirates Airline half-year profit slides 86% on oil hike

Dubai-based airline warns next six months will be tough as profit falls to $62m and cost of fuel amounts to a third of expenses
Companies
1 month ago

Boeing’s October 737 deliveries up on strong demand

Boeing delivered a total of 57 aircraft in October, up from a 56 a year ago
Companies
1 month ago

