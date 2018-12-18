Higher sales of heavy trucks boost Navistar profit

Bengaluru — Navistar International reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, as strong freight demand helped drive sales of its high-margin heavy-duty trucks.

Deliveries of the company’s long-haul Class 8 trucks — used by the big rigs that haul freight along the US’s highways — are expected to rise in 2019 as hauliers rush to replace older trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles to keep up with increasing US freight demand.

Production for these trucks is expected to rise 5% to 335,000 units in 2019, according to ACT Research, the industry body tracking the commercial vehicle market.

Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar said it now expects to deliver 265,000-295,000 of its Class 8 vehicles in 2019, from the 255,000-285,000 units range it forecast earlier.

While the overall truck market has remained strong, Navistar’s stock is down 45% in 2018, taking a hit from broader declines in industrial stocks on the back of the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

“NAV shares have been caught in the general downdraft for industrials. This comes despite good performance in the truck end markets, Navistar’s share gains and generally higher EPS estimates,” Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann said in a note.

“We continue to believe the truck markets will remain supportive in 2019.”

The company also raised its overall fiscal 2019 delivery forecast of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the US and Canada to 395,000-425,000 units, from an earlier 385,000-415,000 units range.

Revenue in the truck business, Navistar’s biggest, rose 75.8% to $197m in the fourth quarter ended October 31. The company expects its 2019 revenue to be $10.75bn-$11.25bn.

Net income attributable to the company rose 39% to $188m. Earnings per share rose to $1.89 from $1.36 per share, beating analysts’ average expectation of $1.71 according to data from Ibes Refinitiv.

Navistar’s revenue rose to $3.32bn from $2.6bn, also beating estimates.

The company’s shares rose 0.46% to $23.95 in light premarket trading on Tuesday. — Reuters