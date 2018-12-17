Online fashion group Asos’s profit warning spreads Christmas retail gloom in UK

“There’s more than Brexit going on here. There is a weakening in consumer confidence and some of that has got good economic reasons behind it,” Asos CEO Nick Beighton said.

Asos, which targets 20-somethings, emphasised a high level of discounting and promotional activity across the market, adding that conditions in Germany and France have become more challenging.

Payments company Visa said on Monday that in November British consumer spending fell by the most since July, while another survey said British households’ confidence in their finances hit a six-month low in December.

“We knew the high street was struggling due to structural shifts, but Asos slashing guidance suggests things are even worse in the run-up to Christmas than previously thought for the sector and the strife extends well beyond the high street,” said Markets.com chief market analyst Neil Wilson.

The gloom in the run-up to Christmas has been building in Britain. Sportswear retailer Sports Direct said last week that November trading was “unbelievably bad”, while clothing group Bonmarche said it is faring much worse than during the financial crisis. Clothing chains Primark and Superdry have also warned of weak sales.

Asos cut its sales growth forecast for 2018/19 to 15% from 20%-25% previously and its earnings before interest and tax margin target for the year to about 2% from 4%. It also reduced its planned capital expenditure to £200m from £230m-£250m previously, delaying investment in automation at its US distribution centre by six months.

Analysts at Peel Hunt cut their pretax profit forecast for 2018/19 by 53% to £56m.

“Whilst trading in September and October was broadly in line with our expectations, November, a very material month for us from both a sales and cash margin perspective, was significantly behind expectations,” Asos said, adding that “conditions remain challenging”.

Asos said its sales rose 14% to £656m in the three months to November 30, but its retail gross margin fell 160 basis points as it cut prices and promoted to shift stock. Sales increased by 26% in its 2017/18 year.

“We are taking all appropriate actions and our ambitions for Asos have not changed,” Beighton said, adding “this is just a bump on the road”.

