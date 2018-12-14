Lessons from the massive Siemens corruption scandal 10 years later

Ten years ago a colossal corruption scandal involving Siemens, one of the world’s largest electrical engineering companies, shocked the world. The scale of it marked it out as the biggest corruption case of the time.

A few years later, Linda Thomsen, director at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) described the pattern of bribery in the company as “unprecedented in scale and geographic reach. The corruption involved more than $1.4bn in bribes to government officials in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.”

How did it happen and why is it important to keep this case in mind?

Prior to the corruption scandal, the reputation of Siemens was extremely good. It was renowned for its technological products and reliable services in telecommunications, power, transportation and medical equipment. It was common to see articles featuring its activities in remote areas, developing new high quality products and winning competitive bids.

So the world was taken by surprise when the police raided the company headquarters in Munich as well as other subsidiaries on November 15 2006. The company’s first reaction was to claim innocence and to blame events on a small “criminal gang”.

For years the company had pretended to do business according to the highest ethical and legal standards. Since at least 1991, Siemens had developed corporate anti-corruption norms, fancy codes of conduct and strict business guidelines. It was even selected to become a corporate member of Transparency International’s German chapter in 1998 — an NGO created to fight corruption.

The reality was completely different.

Since at least the 1990s, Siemens had organised a global system of corruption to gain market share and increase its price. It was able to get away with this because of big loopholes in the legal systems of a host of countries, including Germany.

Anti-corruption existed only on paper

Over many decades, bribes became the accepted business norm at Siemens. They were channeled through hidden bank accounts, obscure intermediaries and pseudo “consultants”. When calculating the cost of a project, Siemens employees used “nützliche aufwendungen”, a common tax term literally translated as “useful expenditures”, internally understood as “bribes”.

The situation wasn’t helped by the law in Germany being written in a way that allowed bribes to be accounted for as tax-deductible expenses. This changed in 1999 when the country finally brought its law into line with the 1997 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Convention on Combating Bribery. This made it illegal to bribe foreign officials for a German company.

On the day the new law was passed in February that year, discussions began at the highest level at Siemens on how to handle the new regulation.

Time for justice

On July 5 2000, Siemens issued a new corporate circular requiring operating groups and regional companies to ensure that a new anti-corruption clause would be included in all contracts with agents, consultants, brokers, or other third parties.