Virgin Galactic prepares for new flight test

Its fourth flight test on the VSS Unity is scheduled to launch from an airplane then head towards the frontier of space, 100km away

13 December 2018 - 13:18 Agency Staff
Sir Richard Branson, head of Virgin Galactic. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Washington — Virgin Galactic is preparing for a new flight test on Thursday that aims to fly higher and faster than before towards the edge of space.

The US company, run by British tycoon Richard Branson, is aiming to be the first to take tourists on brief trips into micro-gravity.

Virgin Galactic’s fourth flight test on the VSS Unity is scheduled for Thursday, weather permitting. The flight will take off from a spaceport in Mojave, California.

The vessel does not launch from Earth but is carried to a higher altitude — about 15km high — attached to an airplane. Then, two pilots on the VSS Unity fire the engines towards the frontier of space, typically defined as an altitude of 100km.

In July, after burning the rocket motor for 42 seconds, the VSS Unity reached a height of 51km, a part of the atmosphere called the mesosphere. Commercial airplanes typically fly at an altitude of about 10km.

The VSS Unity reached a top speed of more than 2,400km/h, or beyond Mach 2.

“Overall, the goal of this flight is to fly higher and faster than previous flights,” Virgin Galactic said in a statement. “If all goes to plan, our pilots will experience an extended period of micro-gravity as VSS Unity coasts to apogee, although, being pilots,  they will remain securely strapped in throughout.”

Another US rocket company, Blue Origin, founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is also racing to be the first to send tourists to space, but using a small rocket to get there.

Virgin’s first flight date has been pushed back multiple times, following a test flight accident that killed a co-pilot in 2014.  Branson told CNN in November that he hoped to send people to space “before Christmas”. More than 600 clients have already paid $250,000 for a ticket.

GLOBAL MARKETS: Virgin airline could face strike

The airline has refused to negotiate with the Professional Pilots Union in a deal over benefits
Money & Investing
27 days ago

Elon Musk’s SpaceX sneaks ahead of Boeing in race to be first company to send astronauts into space

Nasa approached the companies to revive the US’s ability to fly to the International Space Station without buying seats on Russian Soyuz capsules
Companies
4 months ago

Nasa uses European Airbus technology to get to the Moon and beyond

Nasa’s new Orion spaceship is part of a push to put humans back on the Moon, where the discovery of water has energised scientists
Companies
1 month ago

