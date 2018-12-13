G4S plans possible IPO of armoured-truck, cash-delivery unit

London — Security company G4S is weighing an exit from a $1.5bn cash-transportation business that’s been hit by waning use of notes in developed markets and a wave of attacks on armoured trucks in SA.

A review of the division is expected to be completed next year, with the most likely options being an initial public offering (IPO) or spin-off, CEO Ashley Almanza said on a call on Thursday. The unit could be valued at about £1.57bn, according to RBC Capital. Shares of London-based G4S jumped the most in more than two years on an intra-day basis.

The move comes after a re-organisation of G4S at the start of this year, which divided the group into two divisions focused on private security services and cash handling. Profitability in Cash Solutions has been on the wane as retailers in developed countries shift to digital payments, and partly due to surge in the number of attacks on its vans in SA, which has increased costs.

Developed markets account for about two-thirds of the cash business, which last year posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of £160m. The company aims to establish two strong, independent businesses, Almanza said. Competitors include Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, Loomis, and Brink’s.

“The board believes that a separation within Cash Solutions has the clear potential to enhance the focus and success of both businesses and thus to unlock substantial shareholder value,” the company said.

The business, which accounted for about 16% of group revenue in 2017, operates across 45 countries topping up cash machines and transporting bills. G4S has been investing in new technology to expand into new revenue streams, including in the US where it’s secured retail giant Walmart as a customer for its cash counting and handling service.

Shares of the company surged as much as 10%, the biggest intra-day gain since November 2 2016. The stock was trading up 9% at 199.80p as of 9.45am in London, lifting the group’s market value to £3.1bn.

Bloomberg