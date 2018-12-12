China’s Tencent Music jumps 11% in US debut

Shares of China-based music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment rose about 11% in their US debut on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off volatile markets to grab a piece of the fast-growing music streaming industry.

Naspers owns 31.2% of Tencent.

The company’s shares opened at $14.15, 8.8% above their initial public offering (IPO) price of $13 per American depositary receipt, giving it a market capitalisation of about $23bn — at par with Swedish peer Spotify Technology’s current valuation. Spotify is an investor in the Chinese company.

The IPO raised $1.1bn in proceeds and is one of the largest by a Chinese company in the US this year, behind the $2.4bn raised by video streaming company iQiyi , the $1.6bn garnered by online group discounter Pinduoduo and the $1.15bn by electric-vehicle maker NIO.

The debut marks an end to a tumultuous listing journey that saw the company delay its IPO plans until November in a market weakened by trade tensions between the US and China. It finally launched its hotly anticipated IPO a day after US and Chinese leaders brokered a 90-day truce in their trade conflict last week.

Buoyed by renewed talks between Washington and Beijing, ride-hailing rivals Uber and Lyft have also charged ahead with their IPO filings, aimed at a 2019 listing.

Overall, the US IPO market this year is seeing its best year since 2014 with 208 IPOs raising $52.7bn year-to-date, even as market volatility and a broader market sell-off has led to a slowdown in the current quarter, according to data from audit and accounting firm PwC.

“Strong companies often choose to go public despite difficult market conditions and historically that has been a rewarding opportunity for investors,” said David Ethridge, US IPO services leader at PwC.

Tencent Music, which claims more than 800-million monthly active users, offers online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services and claims to have a music content library with over 20-million tracks as of September 30 2018.

Its profit more than tripled to $394m for the first nine months of the year. By comparison, Spotify posted a net loss of $520m over the first nine months of the year.

Tencent’s strong financials are due to a business model that does not rely primarily on the monthly subscription payments that sustain Spotify and other Western music streaming companies. Online music services, which are said to “primarily" consist of music subscriptions, digital downloads, ad-supported music services and the sub-licensing of music to other content providers, contributed about 30% to its total revenue in the first nine months of the year.

The company said in a filing that music-centric social entertainment services, which include virtual gifts and premium memberships, accounted for more than 70% of the $1.65bn in revenue it made in 2017.

