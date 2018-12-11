French sugar group Tereos sinks deeper into red after price slump

French sugar group Tereos plunged to a first-half loss of almost €100m, hit by a steep fall in sugar prices, and said it expects to be in the red across its full financial year for the second year running.

The news sent yields on the co-operative group’s bonds to all-time highs on Tuesday.

World sugar prices have dropped to their lowest in a decade in 2018 amid a surge in supplies, partly driven by more output from the EU after it scrapped export and output quotas in 2017.

Tereos, which became the world’s second-largest sugarmaker last season, said it made a €96m loss in the six months to September 30 versus a year-earlier loss of €10m.

“The historic fall in European sugar prices will impact Tereos’s results like other large actors of the European industry, so that Tereos will not be able to reach a positive net result,” CFO Olivier Casanova said.

That confirmed an outlook given to Reuters last week by the group’s CEO, Alexis Duval.

Tereos made a net loss of €18m in the year ended March.

The yield on Tereos’s March 2020 bond, which is callable on March 2019, hit 11.089%, while the June 2023 bond’s yield hit 10.312%.

Gilles Bolle, a former member of the supervisory board who was fired in August for defamation after he criticised the management, said the group is doing worse than its peers. He is now backing an internal feud that has been shaking the group since the middle of this year.

“It shows we were right,” he said.

Rival Suedzucker made a net profit of €64m in the six months to August 31, down from €205m a year earlier, while Nordzucker said its net profit dropped 86% to €11.6m over the same period.

Historic lows

Tereos’s sales were down 9% year on year to €2.11bn in the six months to September 30, as a more than 25% rise in sugar beet processing partly compensated for the price fall, Casanova said.

He said sugar prices, which have climbed off a historic low touched in August, could rise in 2019, supported partly by a lower planted area of sugar beet in Europe.

Adjusted 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell to €143m from €309m in the first half of 2017/18.

Outside of its core European sugar business, Casanova said international sugar activities, as well as starch and sweeteners branches, should be resilient this season.

The group’s debt stood at €2.33bn on September 30 versus €2.29bn a year earlier, putting the net debt to adjusted ebitda ratio at 5.4 versus 3.5 a year earlier.

Casanova said Tereos has no significant refinancing maturities over the next 12 months, excluding current refinancing. It could seek financing from banks and bonds, though it has no plans to do so at this stage.

The large first-half loss does not change Tereos’s plan to open the business to new investors in about two to three years, Casanova said.

Reuters