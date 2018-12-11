Carmakers rise on report of China’s move to cut US tariffs

Bengalaru — Vehicle manufacturers' shares rose on Tuesday following a report that China could move to cut tariffs on American-made cars, a step which was forecast by US President Donald Trump after a meeting with China’s president in Argentina.

China is moving to cut import tariffs on American-made cars to 15% from the current 40%, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The step has not been finalised and could still change, according to the report.

Shares of US car makers including General Motors and Ford Motor rose about 2% in premarket trading on hopes that the move could revitalise sales that took a hit when China ramped up levies on US-made cars.

European vehicle stocks also rallied 2.8% on the news, as several of the car makers build SUVs in the US and sell in China.

BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler rose 2.3% to 4%.

A proposal to reduce tariffs on cars made in the US to 15% has been submitted to China's cabinet to be reviewed in the coming days, according to the report.

Beijing had raised tariffs on US car imports to 40% in July, forcing many car makers to hike prices.

The news would also be beneficial for Tesla that has been hit hard by increased tariffs on the electric cars it exports to China. The US firm, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has said it will cut prices to make its cars “more affordable” and absorb more of the hit from the tariffs.

Tesla is also building a local plant in Shanghai to help it avoid steep tariffs.

“China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the US. Currently the tariff is 40%,” Trump had tweeted last week.

Reuters