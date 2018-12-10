Japanese telecoms firms to stop buying Huawei, ZTE equipment

Tokyo — Japan’s big three telecoms operators plan not to use network equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

The plan applies to current equipment as well as upcoming fifth-generation (5G) gear, Kyodo reported without citing sources.

Japan plans to ban government purchases of equipment from Huawei and ZTE to ensure strength in its defences against intelligence leaks and cyber attacks, sources told Reuters last week.

Representatives of the three telecoms companies, NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank, were not immediately available to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.