Volkswagen to make another $3.4bn in cost cuts

Vehicle maker seeks to increase the profit margin in its VW brand but has ruled out forced redudancies

06 December 2018 - 16:54 Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor
A general view shows the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
Volkswagen announced another €3bn  of cost cuts on Thursday in an effort to speed up an improvement in profit margins at its core VW brand.

Still battling to recover from a 2015 scandal over emissions test cheating, the German vehicle maker has been cutting costs to fund an ambitious shift to electric cars and automated driving.

A key goal is to improve margins at its mass-market VW brand, its largest division by sales, but which has long lagged the profitability of rivals such as Japan’s Toyota, due in part to high labour costs at its German plants.

“By 2020 we will achieve €3bn in cost savings, and now aim for a further €3bn  by 2023,” Arno Antlitz, the board member responsible for finance at the VW brand, told a press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany.

That should help the brand reach a profit margin of at least 6% by 2022, three years earlier than previously planned, the company added.

Volkswagen said it aimed to reduce administrative expenses and remove complexity from the brand’s model line-up, while also striving to raise the productivity of its plants by about 30% by 2025.

The company did not give any details about job cuts but ruled out forced redundancies. It said VW had started talks with labour leaders about the plan and discussions were constructive.

The VW brand aims to invest more than €11bn in electric vehicles, digitalisation, autonomous driving and mobility services by 2023, with the bulk earmarked for electric cars, the company said.

Volkswagen also said talks over a potential alliance with US rival Ford were going well and  it would give an update at the beginning of 2019. The firms are exploring areas of potential co-operation, including electric and autonomous cars.

Shares in Volkswagen, which also makes Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat cars, were down 2.1%  in late morning trade in Frankfurt on Thursday, in line with a European autos index hit by worries over a fresh build-up in the Sino-US trade war.

