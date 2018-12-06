Fed up with Facebook, US fund managers look for alternatives

Facebook was rocked by disclosures earlier in 2018 that the personal information of up to 87-million users may have been improperly shares with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

“The revelations in the first quarter of 2018 about data privacy issues and the growing global concerns about data security and the potential for increased regulation made it challenging to handicap the required investments to remedy some of these issues, which we anticipated would weigh meaningfully on earnings growth in coming quarters,” said Jim Hamel, portfolio manager of the Artisan Global Opportunities Fund.

Hamel’s fund, which liquidated its position in May, reaped a nearly 400% gain on Facebook after buying during its initial public offering in May 2012, which was priced at $38 a share. Hamel said he has used the gains to add to positions in the fast-growing global digital payments industry such as Worldpay, whose shares are up 12%for the year to date.

Manning & Napier MD Greg Woodard said his firm, which began buying Facebook in November 2012 at about $20 a share, sold all its Facebook shares in 2018 as part of a broad move away from cyclical technology companies.

Facebook’s “most recent guidance really substantiated the margin contraction that we had started to worry about, and when we looked at the price and our future growth expectations they didn't match up with what the market was forecasting”, he said.

Woodard said his firm has added positions in software developer EPam Systems and global beverage company PepsiCo, and has been adding to its position in Amazon.com on dips.

While Facebook is now trading at a more compelling valuation following the steep declines in its share price, questions about its ability to maintain and accelerate its growth rate may leave it in a no-man’s land between a growth stock that appeals to investors focused on rapid expansion and a value stock that appeals to investors looking for companies that trade at a discount or offer attractive dividends.

“Once a company gets put into the penalty box by a growth investor it’s hard to get out,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at independent research firm CFRA. “When a stock is perceived as a broken growth stock it loses its appeal, whereas a declining stock price for a value stock can often make it more appealing.”

Woodard said his firm would not purchase shares of Facebook again in its growth strategies, and instead would put the company into a fund that focuses on “companies that need to fix themselves” if he were to buy it again.

For that to happen, Facebook’s stock price would need to be “significantly lower”, he said. “The gap is not worth putting a number on it.”

Reuters