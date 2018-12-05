Takeda investors back $59bn Shire deal, but wary of debt load

Osaka — Takeda Pharmaceutical shareholders have approved its $59bn takeover of London-listed Shire, creating a global powerhouse with a stronger drugs pipeline but one that is saddled with enormous debt.

Takeda will be joining the ranks of the world’s top 10 drugmakers and gaining expertise in rare diseases through the deal, the biggest overseas acquisition by a Japanese company.

It will also become one of the most indebted. In addition to issuing new shares, the company has secured $30.9bn in bank loans.

The company’s high debt levels were a top concern for shareholders who gathered at an extraordinary meeting in Osaka, western Japan, although almost 90% of them voted to approve the deal as expected.

“I want to keep my Takeda shares into the future, but now I am worried about further declines in the share price,” said Satoshi Ito, a 75-year-old shareholder. He abstained from voting on Wednesday.

Takeda shares have fallen about 25% since the drugmaker revealed its interest in the acquisition in March. They closed up 1% at ¥4,240 on Wednesday.

Shire shares gained 2.6% to £46.69 on relief Takeda’s board had won its nine-month battle to persuade shareholders of the merits of the tie-up.

The acquisition is expected to close on January 8. It remains subject to Shire shareholder approval at meetings due later on Wednesday and sanctioning at a court hearing expected to be held on January 3.

A small group of Takeda investors, including descendants of the company’s founder, had actively opposed the deal.

“We are definitely against this because the financial risks are too great and the expected benefits are quite limited,” said Kazuhisa Takeda, a former director of the drugmaker and a member of the founding family, ahead of the meeting. “I think M&A is quite necessary for Takeda’s future, but Shire is not the answer.”

CEO Christophe Weber has promised to turn the deal profitable by slashing costs. It predicts annual savings of at least $1.4bn three years after completion and expects to boost underlying earnings significantly from the first full year after closing.

Takeda also has a plan to sell up to $10bn worth of noncore assets to pay back debt. Andy Plump, Takeda’s global head of R&D, said accelerated deleveraging is needed to keep its credit rating at a safe level.