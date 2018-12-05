Media magnate William Kirsh leads Cognition shareholder revolt
Shareholders will be asked to vote on the acquisition of a 50.1% stake in online real estate marketing platform Private Property
Niche technology player Cognition Holdings hosts an intriguing general meeting on Friday where shareholders will be asked to vote on the acquisition of a 50.1% stake in online real estate marketing platform Private Property for R127m.
The deal, on paper, has merit as cash-flush Cognition is determined to construct new operational platforms in the digital space, a development that might create more market interest in the much-overlooked company.
But the deal has also raised the hackles of certain shareholders, namely media magnate William Kirsh, who has formed a voting block to oppose the transaction.
There are a number of contentious issues. The vendor of the controlling stake in Private Property is media conglomerate Caxton, which also holds a 34.7% stake in Cognition.
The price of the scrip-settled deal of 120c a share, which will increase Caxton’s stake to about 63%, has certainly irked Kirsh who sees a fairer value between 180c a share to 200c a share.
In its 2018 annual report, Caxton reflected its stake in Cognition on a cost less accumulated impairment basis at R71m, equivalent to about 150c a share.
To make matters worse, minorities are being asked to waive their rights to a mandatory offer at 120c a share.
The outcome of the deal is a near fait accompli because of the votes of certain Cognition directors, who hold a large block of shares and are considered “independent shareholders” for the purposes of voting.
Kirsh has openly questioned their independence, contending their “salaries, directors’ fees and reputations” are now very much under Caxton’s control.
If the Private Property transaction is voted through, Kirsh has already notified the Takeover Regulation Panel to review all facets of the deal.
The mining industry is yet to play a role in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and while the comment from Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg about participation is welcomed it doesn’t bring the company’s involvement much closer.
It is one thing for an executive of a mining company, which had dealings with then-mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, the Gupta family and its companies, to say it will participate in the commission if called upon to do so, as Glasenberg did this week, but it’s another entirely to step forward voluntarily.
The cloud of underhand dealings around Glencore’s exit from the Optimum Colliery, which was bought by the Gupta’s Tegeta Resources with generous help from cash-strapped state-owned power utility Eskom, has to be cleared. Former public protector Thuli Madonsela delved into the deal as far as she could in her “State of Capture” report, but there were many questions that she simply could not answer.
What was said when Zwane and a Gupta delegation met Glasenberg in Switzerland that swayed one of the toughest, canniest dealers in the mining industry to accede to their will and release Optimum? That would be the kind of detail the commission would need to understand the levers pulled by Zwane and the Guptas, but Glencore is hardly falling over itself in wanting to provide that kind of input.
The question is why? Was there a quid pro quo, whereby Glencore got something in exchange?
So, with Glasenberg, a South African by birth, saying “we would be willing to do so” if the commission called on Glencore to testify, someone should call his bluff and have some smart people interrogate the Optimum transaction and why Glencore bent to Zwane and the Guptas.