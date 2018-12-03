Print news is losing more ground to digital offerings, Pew report shows

Washington — Television remains the biggest source of news for Americans, with print losing further ground to digital services, a survey showed on Monday.

The Pew Research Center report found that 47% of US media users prefer watching their news, while 34% opt for reading and 19% prefer listening.

The survey suggests more troubles for the ailing newspaper sector, while television is holding its ground against online video.

Among those who watch their news, 75% said they preferred television to 20% for the internet. But among news readers, 63% preferred digital and 17% print.

Overall, that means just 7% of those surveyed chose the print format as their preferred way of consuming news, down from 11% in a similar 2016 study.