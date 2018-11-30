Companies

Tesco, Volkwagen to build electric car-charging network

More than 2,400 charging bays will be rolled out across the UK in the next three years, as Tesco moves closer to its target of using 100% renewable electricity by 2030

30 November 2018 - 15:48 James Davey and Costas Pitas
London — Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco and German carmaker Volkswagen have teamed up to develop an electric vehicle charging network in the UK, they said on Friday.

Under the partnership, Tesco and Volkswagen will roll out over 2,400 electric vehicle charging bays across 600 Tesco stores in the next three years.

Electric cars and other vehicles using alternative fuels account for about 6% of sales in Britain and are the fastest-growing part of the market, rising 22% so far this year, helped by government schemes supporting them.

The charging bays will be installed by Pod Point, which has installed over 2,500 publicly available charge bays at locations including retailers, service stations and transport hubs.

Pod Point said the Tesco/Volkswagen deal would lead to a 14% increase in the number of public charge bays in Britain.

Customers will be able to charge electric cars using a normal 7kW charger for free or a rapid 50kW charger for a cost in line with the market rate.

Tesco said the initiative builds on its commitment to use 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

