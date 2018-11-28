Bidcorp set for solid results despite hiccups in China and SA
Global food service group’s European, Australasian and British businesses, which together accounted for 83% of its earnings, are performing well
Global food service group Bidcorp is on course to produce solid results for the first quarter of its financial year, though it has warned that it is experiencing difficulty in China and SA, according to its latest trading statement.
The group did not give a specific earnings outlook, but it did say its European, Australasian and British businesses, which together accounted for 83% of its earnings, are performing well, while operations in SA and China are taking strain.
It said its SA businesses have “underperformed in extremely trying economic conditions” and that its Chinese operations have delivered disappointing results because of a slowdown in China. This he blamed on China’s trade war with the US taking its toll, having led to a devaluation in the renminbi currency.
On the whole, said Avior Capital Markets analyst Mark Hodgson, the update projects a stable outlook. Bidcorp’s decision not to give a detailed earnings outlook was because of a possible distortion resulting from the various currency jurisdiction in which it operated, he said.
Bidcorp said its rand-translated results continue to be affected by currency volatility, and that its constant currency results were about 3.1% lower than the rand-translated results for the quarter to end-October.
Though the group’s overall performance appears steady, there are areas of concern beyond its troubles in China and SA. Its UK business on the whole performed well, but the performance of its dairy distribution business, which it runs on behalf of Danish dairy products producer Aral Foods, was disappointing.
Bidcorp was frank in its assessment of its problems at this business. “Low revenue increases, higher distribution costs and a dispute about transport rates have [affected] profitability. The future viability of the business is under serious consideration and our relationship with Arla is severely strained,” it said.
The group also announced several acquisitions amounting to R162m. Its Spanish subsidiary Guzman bought a broadline distributor, and its operation in Chile acquired a customer base and two depots, which broadened its geographic reach in that country.
Its SA operation, Crown Food Group, took control of an ingredients distributor.
Hodgson said these acquisitions will not make much difference in the short term but could make valuable contributions over the long term.