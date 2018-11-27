Party is over as China’s steel mills brace for hard times

Chinese steel producers ran up losses for the first time in three years in November as prices slid into a bear market on weak demand and near-record supply, ending years of solid profit margins.

Traders and analysts say that as the world’s second-largest economy cools and it faces higher risk in a trade war with the US, its steelmakers are likely to feel more pain unless China launches fresh stimulus measures.

With prices tumbling, Chinese mills, which make half the world’s steel, are reining in costs by returning to cheaper, low-grade raw material iron ore, in a boon for miners such as Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group.

China’s steel production hit a record 82.55-million tons in October, but steel prices and margins have shrunk as China dialled back on winter output curbs aimed at cutting smog, while demand weakened as cold weather slows the construction sector.

“Fat margins were caused by firm demand and tight supply, which is unsustainable in the long term,” said CRU analyst Richard Lu. “This decline is not temporary but the start of a downward trend.”

China’s steel producers had been in party mode since 2016 when prices doubled as a strong infrastructure push boosted demand and supply tightened as the country’s tough antipollution campaign disrupted production.

Beijing also removed 140-million tons of low-end steel capacity in 2017, equal to about 17% of that year’s total output.

Profit margins surged to a record 1,706 yuan ($246) a ton for rebar and 1,326 yuan for hot-rolled coil in December 2017 and have stayed high in 2018, pushing mills to ramp up output.

But as demand faltered in November, mills were left with surplus steel, compounded by more lenient production curbs this winter with China letting regions set their own output restrictions based on emission levels.

The price of China’s rebar, used in construction, fell 21% to a low of 3,496 yuan a ton on Monday from a seven-year peak reached in August, putting it in a technical bear market.

Profit margins fell. Rebar producers in top steelmaking city Tangshan saw margins narrow to 297 yuan a ton on Monday from 889 yuan at end-October, according to data tracked by Jinrui Futures.

Makers of hot-rolled coil (HRC), used in manufacturing, incurred a loss in November for the first time since November 2015, Jinrui Futures said, estimating it at 130 yuan ($18.75) a ton on November 21.

Tivlon Technologies, a Singapore-based steel and iron-ore data analytics company, expects Chinese HRC producers to realise a loss of 150 yuan per ton in the second half of November compared with a loss of 200 yuan in the first half. Most rebar producers are at break-even, according to Tivlon.

High-grade ore premium drops

Anticipating further steel price declines, traders who typically replenish over winter ahead of a pick-up in demand by spring are shunning restocking, pulling inventories to the lowest in 2018.

“The risk of hoarding physical steel products right now is too high,” said a rebar trader from China’s northern Liaoning province who gave his surname as Wang. “The market generally believes prices will not stop falling unless steel mills voluntarily cut output.”

Amid weaker steel prices, the average utilisation rate at Chinese mills fell to 67.54% last week after rising for three weeks, according to figures compiled by Mysteel consultancy.

Mills that had previously favoured high-quality iron ore to achieve maximum output with lowest emissions are also reining in costs by using more lower-grade material with iron content below 60%.

The shift is benefiting miners such as Fortescue, which have been marked down against high-grade producers such as Brazil’s Vale.

“We have seen increased demand recently with mills procuring more 58% material in response to declining steel margins,” said Fortescue CE Elizabeth Gaines.

The price of 65%-grade iron ore for delivery to China fell to a 7½-month low of $81 a ton on Monday, while 58% ore similarly slid to $36.50, its weakest since June, according to SteelHome consultancy.

That cut the premium for high-grade to $44.50, the lowest since March. In July, the premium hit a record $54.70 as China’s bid for clearer skies increased preference for higher quality ore.

“If the margins continue to drop, more mills will use low-grade iron ore,” said a senior manager at a mill in southern China that produces both rebar and HRC.

