Marc Hasenfuss Editor-at-large
Companies

African Media Entertainment trims interim dividend

AME, which specialises in radio broadcasting, cites weaker profit signals and slower turnaround at newly acquired units

27 November 2018 - 19:24 Marc Hasenfuss
African Media Entertainment chairman Connie Molusi. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
African Media Entertainment chairman Connie Molusi. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

African Media Entertainment (AME), which specialises in radio broadcasting, trimmed its interim dividend after profit signals weakened and turnaround efforts at recent acquisitions proved tougher than expected.

On Tuesday AME declared an interim dividend of 80c/share — a 20% cut from last year’s 100c/share — after bottom-line profit dropped 19% to 168.5c/share in the six months ended September.

In comments accompanying the results, nonexecutive chairman Connie Molusi said low business confidence resulted in demanding trading conditions.

He added that the restructuring and turnaround of recently acquired Moneyweb and Classic 1027 placed further strain on resources. “Innovation and tight cost control remain imperatives.”

Molusi reckoned trading conditions would remain challenging, while efforts to turn around Moneyweb and Classic 1027 were taking longer than expected.

He pointed out that programming as well as the sales and staffing structure at Classic 1027 had been re-positioned during the interim period, with the station aiming to attract a younger, more diverse audience.

While it had taken longer than expected to turn this business around, Molusi was confident Classic 1027 would become a profitable venture.

He reported that Moneyweb continued to streamline its business operations, with a focus on both digital and radio content provision.Digital sales on Moneyweb.co.za had been above expectation with the sales team now forming part of AME subsidiary United Stations.

Flagship station Algoa FM delivered a solid performance with listenership remaining stable. Molusi noted both national and direct sales were marginally up on last year.

AME’s segmental report showed radio broadcasting revenue up around 3% to R108m, but operating profit was down by around a quarter to R21.5m.

AME, however, remains a reassuring cash spinner, with cash flows from operating activities coming in at R12.5m — which is equivalent to around 156c/share. The group’s cash balances were slightly reduced to R84m — representing more than R10.50/share.

hasenfussm@tisoblackstar.co.za

Deals concerning Classic 1027 and Moneyweb cost AME in 2018 financial year

AME chairman Connie Molusi says a drop in a profit is mainly due to Classic 1027 and Moneyweb losses and acquisition transaction costs
Companies
5 months ago

African Media Entertainment reports small increase in profit

The owner of Algoa FM and OFM is in the process of launching its third radio station, Rhythm FM, which is expected to go to air by the end of June
Companies
1 year ago

AME’s drop in revenue ‘disappointing’

African Media Entertainment reports 1% drop in diluted headline earnings per share‚ attributing the decrease to the lower number of shares in issue
National
6 years ago

Most read

1.
MultiChoice may let its customers ditch satellite ...
Companies
2.
Pepkor’s R5m fine sets a new JSE record
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Fourways mall delays put damper on Accelerate ...
Companies / Property
4.
Who will blink first in Sibanye, Amcu stand-off?
Companies / Mining
5.
Nampak manages to open African cash tin
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Deals concerning Classic 1027 and Moneyweb cost AME in 2018 financial year
Companies

African Media Entertainment reports small increase in profit
Companies

AME’s drop in revenue ‘disappointing’
National / Media

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.