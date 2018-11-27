African Media Entertainment trims interim dividend

African Media Entertainment (AME), which specialises in radio broadcasting, trimmed its interim dividend after profit signals weakened and turnaround efforts at recent acquisitions proved tougher than expected.

On Tuesday AME declared an interim dividend of 80c/share — a 20% cut from last year’s 100c/share — after bottom-line profit dropped 19% to 168.5c/share in the six months ended September.

In comments accompanying the results, nonexecutive chairman Connie Molusi said low business confidence resulted in demanding trading conditions.

He added that the restructuring and turnaround of recently acquired Moneyweb and Classic 1027 placed further strain on resources. “Innovation and tight cost control remain imperatives.”

Molusi reckoned trading conditions would remain challenging, while efforts to turn around Moneyweb and Classic 1027 were taking longer than expected.

He pointed out that programming as well as the sales and staffing structure at Classic 1027 had been re-positioned during the interim period, with the station aiming to attract a younger, more diverse audience.

While it had taken longer than expected to turn this business around, Molusi was confident Classic 1027 would become a profitable venture.

He reported that Moneyweb continued to streamline its business operations, with a focus on both digital and radio content provision.Digital sales on Moneyweb.co.za had been above expectation with the sales team now forming part of AME subsidiary United Stations.

Flagship station Algoa FM delivered a solid performance with listenership remaining stable. Molusi noted both national and direct sales were marginally up on last year.

AME’s segmental report showed radio broadcasting revenue up around 3% to R108m, but operating profit was down by around a quarter to R21.5m.

AME, however, remains a reassuring cash spinner, with cash flows from operating activities coming in at R12.5m — which is equivalent to around 156c/share. The group’s cash balances were slightly reduced to R84m — representing more than R10.50/share.

