State-owned nuclear medicine producer NTP resumes radioisotope production

One of SA’s profitable state-owned enterprises (SOE), nuclear medicine producer NTP Radioisotopes, has been reopened after a year-long shutdown that nearly brought the previously unblemished company to its knees.

NTP’s products are vital for the diagnosis and treatment of various cancers, and the shortage threatened global supply.

Its parent company, the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa), has said that it supplied almost 28% of the world’s medical isotopes used in diagnosis and treatment.

Up until the safety scare, NTP had generated an annual turnover of R1.3bn.

Necsa said the shutdown of its subsidiary had been caused by "minor safety issues" and "signatures not being done properly", an explanation that was rejected by the national nuclear regulator and NTP.

Necsa did not respond to questions whether its "strategic partnership" deal with Rosatom Healthcare, the health-care division of its Russian counterpart, for the possible production of nuclear medicine being manufactured by NTP, had played any part in its response to the shutdown.

The company’s troubles started when the national nuclear regulator shut its plants in November 2017, after concern was expressed over the calibration of a gauge used to detect the presence of hydrogen in the air. Safety checks revealed other concerns, including that some of the gas used for the calibration had expired.

Sumeshan Govender, head of engineering and projects at NTP, said subsequent investigations revealed there was "nothing wrong" with the plant itself and concerns were more about instilling a "safety culture" among personnel.