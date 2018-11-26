MultiChoice may let its customers ditch dishes

MultiChoice, which launched pay-TV service DStv in 1995, plans to let customers ditch their satellite dishes and access its content solely via the internet.

Like its international peers, the group, which will be separated from parent company Naspers in the first half of 2019, is grappling with competition from online subscription platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

In markets where the internet is already ubiquitous, satellite television operators have started offering online-only services, with London-based Sky among the first to do so.

Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of MultiChoice’s recently created connected video unit, said the company was "working on it", but could not give exact dates for the start of "dishless" services.

"There are a couple of things that we need to do beforehand," Ekdahl said

"I think the DStv Now service is phenomenal from a content perspective but it’s still not fantastic from a user experience point of view, and I don’t want to put something out there which is not great," Ekdahl said. DStv Now, MultiChoice’s answer to Netflix, is available to the group’s satellite television subscribers.

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck said it was inevitable that Multichoice would introduce a streaming option.

"The writing has been on the wall for a while that the days of decoders are numbered.