Boston Scientific augments its medical offerings with $4.2bn BTG deal

BTG, which has long-produced drugs to treat overdoses and rattlesnake bites, has focused on interventional medicine in recent years, for example producing beads that target tumours.

Boston Scientific chair and CEO Michael Mahoney said the addition of BTG’s therapies would ultimately advance patient care in ways that could not be realised by either company alone, while also providing a strong return for investors.

BTG said it considered the terms of the offer to be fair and reasonable and it planned to recommend the deal to shareholders.

Industry experts agreed the offer looked reasonable and Jefferies analyst Peter Welford said BTG’s eclectic product mix made a counterbid unlikely, despite past competition for interventional oncology products.

Australia’s Sirtex, which also makes tumour-targeting beads, was eventually acquired by China-based CDH Investments in June, following an initial bid from Varian.

Boston Scientific said buying BTG was expected to boost adjusted earnings by 2c-3c a share in 2019 and would be accretive thereafter.

The deal is Boston Scientific’s biggest since its 2006 acquisition of heart device maker Guidant for $27bn, which left the company laden with debt and dealing with a slew of Guidant product recalls.

For BTG, the sale marks the end of the independence of an organisation that traces its roots back to Britain’s National Research Development Corporation, founded by the government in 1948 to commercialise publicly funded research.

BTG was privatised in 1992 and listed on the London Stock Exchange three years later.

Barclays advised Boston Scientific, while BTG was advised by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Rothschild.

Reuters