Royal Mail sharpens costs focus to halt profit slide

Britain’s Royal Mail is conducting a broad review of operations in its struggle to cut costs, it said on Thursday after posting a 25% drop in half-year profit.

The post and parcels company, the CEO of which has come under increasing pressure since being handed the top job in June, said it is examining its organisational structure, management roles, investment spending and central costs.

Royal Mail stuck to the downgraded 2018 profit and cost-savings guidance announced in a trading update in October and said it is testing new modes to deliver letters and ways of automating some deliveries in the UK to increase efficiency and cut costs.

It also said it is changing prices in UK business mail and many international markets, adding that it is looking to make more of potential synergies between Royal Mail and its GLS parcels business.

“If you have a trading update and have to revise your forecast downwards, you are going to pull down all your cost levers,” said CEO Rico Back.

The company’s attempts to reduce costs have failed to progress at the rate initially expected, which Back said is partly attributable to the lingering effects of an industrial dispute and the complexity of implementing an agreement with unions.

Royal Mail had signed an agreement with the CWU trade union in February on new working conditions, pay increases, pensions, a shorter working week, technology and digitisation.

Productivity dip

Productivity slipped 0.2% in Royal Mail’s first half to September 23.

Back said productivity will improve in the second half but declined to say if it will meet the original target of hitting the upper end of its 2%-3% range for 2018/19.

Royal Mail shares rose more than 2% in early trading on Thursday but were down more than 5% at 329.9p by late morning.

Shares of the former British postal monopoly have lost nearly a quarter of their value in 2018.

Shareholder dissatisfaction has also been stoked by executive pay levels, with investors overwhelmingly rejecting senior management pay packages in July.