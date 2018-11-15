Companies

Oceana triples after-tax profits

Total income for the year grew to R1.1bn and the group also benefited from a much smaller taxation expense

15 November 2018 - 18:49 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Oceana Group more than tripled after-tax profits in the year to end-September, the fishing company said after the markets closed on Thursday.

Total income for the year grew to R1.1bn from R335m the year before as revenue increased 14% to R7.7bn.

The improvement was due to higher canned fish sales volumes; improved landings of hake, horse mackerel and squid in SA and gulf menhaden in the US; better efficiencies; and improved management of foreign currency exposure, Oceana said.

Revenues from the group’s African operations increased 11%, while the Daybrook operation in the US grew revenues by 24%.

The group also benefited from a much smaller taxation expense. It paid taxes of R800,000, down from R188m the prior year, thanks to US President Donald Trump’s move to reduce the federal corporate tax rate.

Oceana reported a final dividend of 304c a share, taking the dividend for the full year to 416c. In 2017, it paid total dividends worth 90c a share.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Fishing companies: Hitting the high-water mark

Two strong players are emerging to challenge Oceana’s dominance over the local fishing sector
Money & Investing
4 months ago

Oceana fishing rights threatened as Namibia draws the line on quotas

Bidvest Namibia could also lose its fishing rights after Windhoek's policy shift
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Behind Adrian Gore’s ‘behavioural bank’ concept ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank’s IT revamp puts more than 500 jobs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery unveils plans for its bank
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths to return to profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

All eyes on Oceana’s new CEO
Money & Investing

Oceana sets sights on offshore acquisitions
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Oceana Group confirms Imraan Soomra in CEO role
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Oceana builds plants for desalination
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.