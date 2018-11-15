Companies

Facebook says it did not try to mislead the public about Russian propaganda

Facebook says, however, it is ending a contract with Republican lobbying company Definers Public Affairs, which specialises in opposition research, named in a New York Times article

15 November 2018 - 15:53 Agency Staff
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Washington — Facebook has denied allegations in the New York Times that it tried to mislead the public about its knowledge of Russian misinformation ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, but severed links with a Republican consultancy on Thursday.

The Times detailed obfuscation by Facebook's top bosses on the Russia front, said the company had at times smeared critics as anti-Semitic or tried to link activists to billionaire investor George Soros, and also tried to shift public anger away toward rival tech companies.

In a statement in response, Facebook disputed "inaccuracies" in the story, but said it was ending its contract with a Republican lobbying company named in the article, Definers Public Affairs, which specialises in opposition research.

The Times, in a lengthy investigative piece based on interviews with more than 50 people both inside the company and with Washington officials, legislators and lobbyists, argued that Facebook's way of dealing with crisis was to "delay, deny and deflect".

CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Cheryl Sandberg were both so bent on growing Facebook that they "ignored warning signs and then sought to conceal them from public view", the report said.

On Russia, Zuckerberg declared in late 2016 that it was "crazy" to think Facebook had been used to help Donald Trump win the US presidency, but the report said in-house experts knew this not to be the case.

In fact, the Times said, Facebook had amassed evidence for over a year of Russian activity through an investigation led by its former security chief, Alex Stamos.

But it was only belatedly that the company's board was informed of the full extent of the meddling, the Times said.

In its statement, Facebook said it had ended its contract with Definers as of Wednesday night. It did not explain why, but insisted it had long taken the Russia factor seriously and was committed to fighting fake news.

"We've acknowledged publicly on many occasions — including before Congress — that we were too slow to spot Russian interference on Facebook, as well as other misuse," it said.

"But in the two years since the 2016 presidential election, we've invested heavily in more people and better technology to improve safety and security on our services.

"While we still have a long way to go, we're proud of the progress we have made in fighting misinformation, removing bad content and preventing foreign actors from manipulating our platform."

Going on the attack

The Times said that when criticism of its belated Russia admission grew, Facebook mounted a lobbying campaign led by Sandberg, pushing negative stories about its political critics and making rival companies like Google and Apple look bad.

In July, as a Facebook executive testified before a congressional committee, anti-Facebook demonstrators barged into the room and held up a sign depicting Zuckerberg and Sandberg — who are both Jewish — as the twin heads of an octopus with its tentacles around the world.

Facebook responded by lobbying a Jewish civil rights group — the Anti-Defamation League — to publicly label that criticism as anti-Semitic, the Times said.

Facebook was also said to have employed Definers to discredit activists, partly by linking them to the liberal, Jewish Soros, who has become a favoured target of Trump supporters and far-right conspiracy groups.

The company's statement said any suggestion that its own counter-offensive embraced anti-Semitic tactics was "reprehensible and untrue".

Before and since the US midterm elections earlier in November, which saw the Democrats retake control of the House of Representatives, Facebook has shut down dozens of accounts on its own platform and on Instagram, which it said were aimed at influencing the vote.

The world's most popular social media platform has been on the back foot for months, including over the allegation that data from millions of Facebook users was abused by the consultancy Cambridge Analytica to help drive Trump to the White House.

AFP

Facebook agrees to stop incitement ahead of 2020 Myanmar poll

Facebook has blacklisted several hardline Buddhist monks and blocked some military brass accused of genocide, but says it will do more
Companies
9 days ago

Snapchat parent hands over data for US inquiry

Investors claim in class-action suit the company did not reveal the extent of the threat of Instagram
Companies
4 hours ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Imagine life without Facebook

A year without the biggest social network on my phone has made me a freer person
Opinion
7 days ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Technology heavyweights lose their bite

It’s been a horrid week for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet
Opinion
13 days ago

Changes in how people use Facebook leave its shares fluctuating

Facebook is also seeing a rapid rise in viewing videos, which generates less advertising money per minute than newsfeeds
Companies
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Behind Adrian Gore’s ‘behavioural bank’ concept ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank’s IT revamp puts more than 500 jobs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery unveils plans for its bank
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths to return to profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Meddling in US polls seemingly found in Russia and Iran, but not in China, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU to boost defences to curb Russian cyber attacks
World / Europe

Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in New York
Companies

Vietnam will ignore Google and Facebook’s pleas and enforce tough cyber law
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.