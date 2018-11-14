Companies

Esor’s rescue plan to be ready in February

Esor Construction’s business rescue practitioners are weighing options to save the troubled company

14 November 2018 - 18:09 Siseko Njobeni
Bernie Krone, chair Esor. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Bernie Krone, chair Esor. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Esor Construction’s creditors have given the distressed construction firm’s business rescue practitioners until February 2019 to publish a business rescue plan.

Esor Construction, a subsidiary of civil engineering and construction group Esor Limited, went into business rescue in August.

The business rescue plan will give an indication as to whether the company, which, at the end of February, owed creditors approximately R130m, can still be rescued.

Following the commencement of the rescue proceedings, Esor Limited requested the suspension of its shares on the JSE in August. On Wednesday, the company said the reinstatement of its shares depended on the rescue plan.

The financially distressed Esor Construction went into business rescue because of significant losses it suffered on some of its contracts. The company also blamed its woes on the inability of the government and municipalities to award contracts. Esor said it was unable to obtain further short- to medium-term funding.  

In a statement published on Wednesday, Esor Limited said business rescue practitioners Hans Klopper and Dawie van der Merwe of BDO Business Restructuring, who were appointed in August, had met with the company’s shareholders “on the requirements of resuscitating the company and its business. They have critically assessed all the options available in order to restructure either the company or its business.”

Since their appointment, the business rescue practitioners have terminated some of the company’s projects, including a building at the University of Pretoria.

Esor Limited said last month that the business rescue practitioners proposed alternative restructuring options to Esor Construction’s creditors. “The joint [business rescue practitioners] are still of the view that there is a reasonable prospect to develop and implement a business rescue plan for the company that will ensure that, upon acceptance of the plan, it will continue in existence on a solvent basis.”

Basil Read, Esor opt to suspend JSE shares

Esor has immediately suspended the listing of its shares after subsidiary Esor Construction filed for business rescue earlier in August
Companies
2 months ago

Cash crunch puts squeeze on Esor

The struggling construction group's share price is down as much as 40% to record lows
Companies
4 months ago

