Richemont’s two centres of power, and Brait’s road to recovery

Besides not having Grund report to the CEO, the CEOs of two of its most notable subsidiaries, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels are also reporting directly to the board.

On a recent conference call, Grund defended these moves. He said the management of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels could give the board some considerable insights, as they were “ahead of the curve” when it came to figuring out what the market wanted.

As for why the CFO should report to the board, rather than the CEO, Grund said it was to provide “checks and balances”.

This move by Richemont ties into an ongoing debate about governance and reporting structures in the corporate world when it comes to who should report to whom. There are those who argue that having a CFO report directly to the board would give it greater oversight. This means that information would not just be channelled through one person, the CEO, to the board.

The counter-argument is that it creates two centres of power in the business. If a CEO for instance, tells the CFO to “fund this, will this instruction be followed or will they have to arm wrestle over it at a board meeting?

Only time will tell if Richemont made the right move.