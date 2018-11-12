Companies

SAP to buy ‘experience management’ company Qualtrics for $8bn

Qualtrics is an industry leader in experience management, which calls for collecting data on customers, employees and products to help firms see how they are perceived

12 November 2018 - 13:16 Agency Staff
The logo of German software group SAP is pictured in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS
The logo of German software group SAP is pictured in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt am Main — German software giant SAP says it will spend $8bn on acquiring US "experience management" firm Qualtrics, betting on fast-paced growth ahead in a new area of data crunching.

In a statement late on Sunday, the Walldorf-based group said it had secured financing of €7bn to cover buying all Qualtrics’s shares as well as costs related to the transaction — the second-largest in SAP’s history.

Qualtrics had planned a stock market flotation in its own right this week. The US company is an industry leader in the comparatively new field of experience management.

Invented in the 1990s, the technique calls for collecting data on customers, employees, brands and products, aiming to sharpen firms' understanding of how they are perceived. Experience management is the "biggest growth driver for our industry and the next frontier for the global economy,” SAP CEO McDermott said in a conference call.

Qualtrics has forecast revenues of more than $400m for 2018. SAP has put its own sales at up to €25.5bn.

CEO Ryan Smith is set to continue running the firm in its new form as a part of SAP's cloud computing division. But it will be backed by the sales power of SAP and its existing 413,000-strong customer base to expand even further, executives say.

“We have an opportunity to take experience management to the world,” Smith said.

Both SAP and Qualtrics’s boards as well as the US firm's shareholders have approved the transaction, which is slated for completion by the middle of 2019.

Investors were wary of the deal as the Frankfurt stock market opened on Monday, with SAP stock shedding 4.4% by 9.55am to trade at €90.00 against a DAX index of blue-chip German shares down 0.75%.

AFP

SAP reports 41% jump in cloud revenue in quarter but shares fall

New cloud bookings rose 37% in the third quarter at constant currencies
Companies
25 days ago

Amazon secures cloud contracts Deals signed with SAP and Symantec

Microsoft, the number two cloud-services provider, had also competed for the Symantec deal
Companies
1 month ago

Cyril Ramaphosa gives go-ahead for investigation into water and sanitation department’s SAP contract

The Special Investigating Unit will investigate suspected wrongdoing by public servants and the private sector in the awarding of tenders by the ...
National
2 months ago

SAP raises yearly outlook on ‘thriving’ cloud business

The German software giant generated sales of more than €6bn in the second quarter and has raised its long-term ambitions for increased cloud ...
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Vodacom rewards shareholders with a larger payout
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Former Texton CEO launches bid to regain control ...
Companies / Property
3.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
HSBC’s fine is not surprising, says UK legislator ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths chair Simon Susman to retire in a year
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

SAP reports 41% jump in cloud revenue in quarter but shares fall
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Forensic unit to probe R35m SAP kickback
Companies

SAP raises yearly outlook on ‘thriving’ cloud business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.