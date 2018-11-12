Companies

German bank caught up in Congo colonial land dispute

12 November 2018 - 19:53 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A German state-owned bank has found itself at the centre of a battle in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over agricultural land dating back to the Belgian colonial period, AFP learned on Monday.

Representatives from nine communities in the DRC last week called on DEG — a branch of public development bank KfW — to activate a dispute resolution mechanism over land farmed for palm oil.

They say that palm oil producer PHC, owned by Canada’s Feronia, has “illegally stolen” ancestral lands and forests for three plantations and factories, depriving them of “the means to feed and shelter their families”, according to a statement by several non-governmental organisations.

DEG helped finance PHC’s operations in the DRC, some of which are on land bought from Anglo-Dutch giant Unilever in 2009,  including “a portfolio of contested plots with a total surface area of more than 100,000ha”, the statement said.

The land was part of “a gigantic tract of 1-million hectare unilaterally granted to British Lord Leverhulme” by Belgian colonial authorities in 1911.

A spokesperson for the German bank told AFP “it is to be welcomed” that the plaintiffs have turned to the dispute mechanism it set up with Dutch development bank FMO.

“An international group of independent experts will now rule on whether the request can be heard,” he said.

A cross-section of experts on environmental, social, legal and financial questions will offer an opinion within 25 working days.

Feronia’s PHC subsidiary employs around 9,000 people in the DRC, but the local plaintiffs say the workers’ conditions have worsened since the Canadian firm has been in charge.

Cologne-based DEG finances investments by private companies in developing countries. It plans to issue around €1.7bn  in new loans worldwide in 2018. 

AFP

DRC reports deadliest Ebola outbreak to date

Ebola outbreak is worst in Democratic Republic of Congo's history, says health ministry
World
1 day ago

Calls mount for the $80bn Grand Inga power project to be scrapped

The project, driven by three construction giants from Spain and China, has been embroiled in controversy since it was announced
World
1 day ago

Radioactive cobalt found at Glencore's DRC unit is good news for the metal

Glencore has a long history of curtailing supply to meet demand, and has long criticised rivals for producing too much and depressing prices
Companies
5 days ago

DRC opposition to meet and choose unity candidate in Switzerland

Parties hope joint candidate for the upcoming presidential elections will unseat Joseph Kabila
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Vodacom rewards shareholders with a larger payout
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Former Texton CEO launches bid to regain control ...
Companies / Property
4.
Threat of US menthol cigarette ban knocks BAT ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
HSBC’s fine is not surprising, says UK legislator ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

DRC reports deadliest Ebola outbreak to date
World / Africa

Calls mount for the $80bn Grand Inga power project to be scrapped
World / Africa

Electric-car demand fuels child labour in DRC, say experts
World / Africa

DRC shuts down two radio stations for airing interview with opposition ...
World / Africa

Notorious Ugandan militia blamed for deadly new DRC attack
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.