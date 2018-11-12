Companies

GE shares dive again as investors ignore CEO Larry Culp’s comforting words

The fall underscores collapsing confidence in GE as it grapples with one of its deepest slumps amid weak demand for gas turbines, heavy debt and probes into its accounting

12 November 2018 - 18:16 Thomas Black
Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Dallas, US — General Electric (GE) extended a rout after CEO Larry Culp’s attempt to reassure investors fell flat.

The shares tumbled as much as 10% Monday despite Culp’s vow to cut GE’s debt levels, in his first public comments since the company spooked investors with its third-quarter earnings report in October. He also said GE would fall short of its sales targets for 2018.

“We probably held on, with the benefit of hindsight, held on too long to a too-robust revenue outlook for the year,” he said in a rare interview on Monday with TV channel CNBC. “We’re going to fall short of that.”

The stock decline underscored collapsing confidence in GE as the company grapples with one of the deepest slumps in its 126-year history amid weak demand for gas turbines, heavy debt and federal probes into its accounting. The shares have dropped 30% since Culp’s surprise appointment was announced October 1, capping a rout that has wiped out more than $200bn in market value since the end of 2016.

GE sank 7% to $7.98 at 10.03am in New York after sliding to as little as $7.72 for the lowest intraday price since March 2009, during the depths of the severe global recession. The shares had tumbled 51% in 2018 to the end of last week, the third-biggest drop on the S&P 500 Index.

JPMorgan Chase cut its price target on GE last week to $6, the lowest on Wall Street, citing rising liabilities and a weakening outlook for cash flow after GE’s earnings reports October 30. Credit Suisse cut its price target to $10 from $12 in a report Monday.

Culp said the company had many potential ways to cut debt.

“We have no higher priority right now than bringing those leverage levels down,’’ Culp said. “I think we’ve got plenty of opportunities through asset sales to do that.’’

Bloomberg

