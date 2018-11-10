Tesla’s new chair is no pushover and not part of the ‘bro’ club

San Francisco/New York — In choosing Robyn Denholm to keep Elon Musk in check, Tesla picked a numbers-first executive who climbed the ranks of tech companies. Those who know her say her no-nonsense ways may be exactly what the mercurial CEO needs to get out of his own way.

“Everything about her is rational, reasonable, and warm. I’m not surprised she got the job,” Scott McNealy, the co-founder and former chair of Sun Microsystems, said in a phone interview. “If Elon listens to her, he’ll be way more successful.”

As Tesla’s chair, Denholm will be responsible for the tall tasks of reining in the celebrity CEO Musk and guiding an electric-vehicle (EV) maker that’s still in a phase of costly expansion and vulnerable to financial setbacks. While Tesla just celebrated a blowout quarter in which it posted a rare profit, many analysts and investors suspect that further capital increases could be needed before the company is on firm footing.

Leading the charge to step up oversight of Musk could be particularly tricky. Tesla’s board, which Denholm has been on since 2014, didn’t prove to be effective in controlling some of his worst impulses this summer. Her ascendancy to the role of chair was precipitated by Musk’s run-in with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over his problematic tweets about taking the company private.

Denholm began her career at audit and accounting services at Arthur Andersen, and left the firm for a position in the finance department of Toyota Motor’s Australian subsidiary. She joined Sun in 1996 and was there for 11 years, including a position in the pioneering computer company’s top leadership group. She declined to be interviewed.

‘Supremely competent’

Musk is a classic Silicon Valley founder type, an eccentric visionary who is very much focused on products. The chair that oversee them have often been CEOs themselves, or led companies in other strategic roles. A chair with a finance background isn’t as common — though in Tesla’s case that actually could be a strength: rapport with the financial community is precisely what the EV maker is seeking to improve.