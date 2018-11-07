Companies

Boeing gives statement on Indonesia’s Lion Air crash

The aircraft maker is blaming faulty information from one of its angle-of-attack sensors

07 November 2018 - 11:58 Agency Staff
An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission official examines a turbine engine from the Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 4 2018. Picture: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA
An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission official examines a turbine engine from the Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 4 2018. Picture: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

Jakarta — Boeing issued a special bulletin on Wednesday,  addressing a sensor problem flagged by Indonesian safety officials investigating the crash of a Lion Air 737 that killed 189 people last week.

The aircraft maker said local aviation officials believed pilots may have been given wrong information by the plane’s automated systems before the fatal crash.

“The Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee has indicated that Lion Air flight 610 experienced erroneous input from one of its angle-of-attack (AOA) sensors,” the warning said.

“Boeing issued an operations manual bulletin directing operators to existing flight crew procedures to address circumstances where there is erroneous input from an AOA sensor.”

An AOA sensor provides data about the angle at which wind is passing over the wings and tells pilots how much lift a plane is getting.

Lion Air JT610 plunged into the Java Sea less than half an hour after taking off from Jakarta on a routine flight to Pangkal Pinang city. There were no survivors.

Search teams have filled some 186 body bags with remains found after the crash, but only 44 victims have been identified so far.

Divers have recovered one of the two “black boxes” — the flight data recorder — but are still searching for the cockpit voice recorder, in the hope it will shed more light on the cause of the disaster.

Indonesian investigators said this week that the plane had an air-speed indicator problem on the flight — and on three previous journeys.

AFP

Lion Air Boeing had a technical issue fixed day before fatal flight

Divers have recovered more remains and wreckage, but the crucial black box recorders are still missing
World
8 days ago

Black box recovered from Indonesia’s crashed Lion Air Boeing

The box’s signals were picked up on Wednesday already, but divers were unable to get to the device immediately
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Sandton City fully let for the first time in 45 ...
Companies / Property
2.
More pain ahead for Group Five after setback in ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
No signs of retirement crisis improving, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Eskom running out of steam to meet energy needs
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Pilot made distress call on doomed Indonesian jet’s previous flight
World / Asia

Indonesia orders inspection of all Boeings after crash claims 189
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.