BMW drops in third quarter on currency issues and electric-car development

BMW says higher warranty costs weighed on earnings as its shares fell in early trade, but it is to purchase raw materials for electric batteries

07 November 2018 - 14:29 Edward Taylor
The BMW 3 series is pictured during the media day of the Salão do Automóvel trade show in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 6 2018. Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER
Frankfurt — German car maker BMW, on Wednesday, reported a 27% drop in third-quarter operating profit to €1.75bn, missing analyst expectations amid currency headwinds and higher research and development expenses.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had, on average, expected earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) to come to €1.795bn. BMW shares fell 2.6% in early Frankfurt trade.

BMW said that despite a slight rise in deliveries of luxury cars, its operating return on sales for the automotive division narrowed to 4.4% from 8.6% a year earlier, well below its targeted range of 8% to 10%.

Earnings were hit by higher raw material prices, currency effects, higher provisions for goodwill and warranty measures, tariffs between China and the US, and a price war in Europe, the company said.

BMW made provisions of €679m for vehicle recalls in the third quarter.

To secure enough raw materials for batteries, BMW said it will purchase specific raw materials, such as cobalt, then make them available to battery-cell suppliers. BMW is establishing a technology consortium with Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt and Belgium's Umicore to develop a value chain for battery cells in Europe, including development, production and, ultimately, recycling.

Last month, BMW warned that its pre-tax profit would fall this year against earlier expectations for a flat outcome, and cut its profit-margin guidance for cars, blaming intense price competition.

“Compared with 2017, additional upfront expenditure of about €1bn for the mobility of the future, and a high three-digit million euro negative impact from exchange-rate and raw-materials price developments, had been factored into expected earnings for the year,” BMW said.

BMW had fewer problems than rivals Volkswagen (VW) and Daimler in terms of selling cars that conform to the new worldwide harmonised light-vehicle test standard (WLTP), but the introduction of the rules has led to supply distortions and heavy discounting in some markets.

Reuters

European carmakers to trial new steel contracts on London metal bourse

The experiment by BMW and Volvo could change hedging and pricing of deals in the industry
22 hours ago

BMW to gain 75% stake in Chinese JV as future looks rosy for foreign car makers

China is starting to relax ownership rules for the world's biggest vehicle market, which is likely to spur BMW to shift more production to China, ...
27 days ago

BMW profit warning exposes tension within top leadership

It's the first profit warning in a decade as the German car maker goes from leader to laggard
1 month ago

BMW stalls as 2018 profit target slips further away

The German car maker is blaming intense price competition in the wake of new emissions rules
1 month ago

DRC to declare cobalt and other minerals as ‘strategic’ this week

The change is part of a new mining code, which mining companies such as Glencore and Randgold oppose
1 month ago

Electric-car demand fuels child labour in DRC, say experts

Children as young as six dig for cobalt in artisanal mines with some saying all products using cobalt are likely tainted by child labour
4 days ago

