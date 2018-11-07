Companies

AB InBev says new tax has led to panic buying of beer in Zimbabwe

The controversial tax on money transfers has also disrupted fuel supplies and undermined business confidence

07 November 2018 - 17:19 John Bowker
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

AB InBev’s Zimbabwe interest has said the government dithering over a controversial tax on money transfers has led to panic buying of beer and a disruption in fuel supplies, overshadowing a bumper six-month period of sales.

Delta, which has the world’s biggest brewer as its largest shareholder, said business confidence has been undermined in the country by “conflicting statements from authorities”. The shortage of fuel has disrupted deliveries while a surge in demand has made the market unpredictable, it said in a results presentation on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube introduced the levy last month to help repair stretched state finances, only for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to announce a rethink after a wave of panic buying and a rise in basic-commodity prices.

Foreign-exchange shortages and austerity measures have also hurt consumers yet to see signs of an economic revival after the ouster of Robert Mugabe a year ago.

Delta’s performance in the six months to the end of September benefited from the optimistic mood that characterised the election period, with lager sales jumping 54% to $187m. Volumes passed their historical peak in 2012-2013, with sorghum beer production also rising.

Bloomberg

AB InBev share price sinks on dividend cut

The brewer’s market value plunges R256bn after it cuts its interim dividend in half and prioritises repaying $109bn in debt
Companies
12 days ago

How the froth vanished from AB Inbev

The share plunged after sales growth and earnings were lower than expected and the market was spooked by AB InBev’s debt
News & Fox
6 days ago

AB InBev watching the legal marijuana market closely

Legalisation is important ‘for us as a beer company’ and for society as a whole, the group says
Companies
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Sandton City fully let for the first time in 45 ...
Companies / Property
2.
More pain ahead for Group Five after setback in ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
No signs of retirement crisis improving, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Dirk Schreiber said to be on list of executives ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

AB InBev market value plunges R256bn in sell-off
Companies / Retail & Consumer

AB InBev’s hard-to-swallow $100bn hangover
Companies / Retail & Consumer

AB InBev halves dividend to pay for SAB
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.