Tullow sees first Kenyan crude shipments in first half of 2019

Oil company’s Guyana drilling plans fast-forwarded

06 November 2018 - 16:52 Reuters
A view of the main deck of Tullow Oil's Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO). Picture: REUTERS
Africa-focused Tullow Oil expects the first crude shipments from its Kenyan oilfields in the first half of 2019 and is pricing the product for the market, the company's CEO says.

Paul McDade  said that Tullow, which has expanded beyond Africa to the coast of Guyana, was bringing forward its drilling plans for the South American country and was looking to drill at least two wells there in the middle of 2019.

In Kenya, one of Africa’s newest oil plays where Tullow is already trucking crude, the next phase is getting ready to roll.

“We will have a shipment of Kenyan crude ready to go probably in the first or second quarter of next year. We will market that and it allows the refiners to see the crude and try the crude so that helps the marketing process,” McDade said  on the sidelines of the Africa Oil Week conference.

The price for crude from Kenya and neighbouring Uganda has not yet been fixed. The product is light crude but is waxy, a drawback as it needs to be heated for transport to stay liquid.

But its extremely low sulphur content is a plus. A 0.5% sulphur limit will be imposed on marine fuels from 2020 by the International Maritime Organisation, down from 3.5%,  to help protect the ocean environment.

“It is as close as you can get to zero sulphur which is quite unusual. That will give it a premium,” McDade said. He would not be drawn on what he thought its price ultimately would be in relation to the Brent benchmark.

Tullow also has a planned pipeline project in Kenya and its CEO said tenders would go out for that probably in the first half of 2019.

Some of the contractors Tullow has spoken to have said they can get their own financing. “That is a novelty, it’s not the conventional way to go,” McDade said.

Meanwhile, in Guyana, Tullow has accelerated drilling plans in its concessions. “We had originally thought we would drill some of those wells late next year, but we have now accelerated and will probably drill at least two wells in our block around the middle of the year,” McDade said.

Exxon seeks African 'elephant'

Exxon "really loaded" its exploration portfolio recently by buying large positions in Ghana, Mauritania, SA and Namibia
Business
16 days ago

ROB ROSE: Tullow’s robber barons

Christo Wiese may be no angel, but in the most recent tax imbroglio, the real villains of the piece are Tullow and ENSAfrica
Opinion
3 months ago

CARMEL RICKARD: Tullow’s spectre of voldemort

A case in the London courts between an oil company and a rig firm revolves around when a business can justifiably axe a contract
Opinion
3 months ago

Protests threaten Tullow Oil’s project in Kenya

Kenya’s recent celebration of the first oil shipments has been short lived
Companies
3 months ago

