France’s ‘Pacific pebble’ rejects independence

Turnout was high for the vote, at more than 80%.

But there are fears that the referendum could inflame tensions between indigenous Kanak people, who tend to favour independence, and the white population that has settled since France annexed the islands in 1853.

Several cars were burned and a couple of incidents of stone-throwing were reported late on Sunday, local authorities said, but the vote was otherwise peaceful.

Tensions in New Caledonia boiled over into ethnic strife in the 1980s, which claimed more than 70 lives.

It led to the 1998 Noumea Accord which paved the way for a steady devolution of powers, as well as Sunday’s referendum and possibly two others before 2022.

“The Kanaks have become aware that they need to show their determination to be free at last,” Alosio Sako, head of the pro-independence movement FLNKS, said after the results were announced.

Polls had forecast a bigger victory — between 63%-75% — for the no campaign.

“We’re a short step away from victory and there are still two votes to come,” Sako added, referring to the other two referendums which are possible under the Noumea Accord.

In recent years, France has faced protests and calls for independence in several of its overseas territories, which are a legacy of the country’s colonial history and are sometimes dubbed “the confetti of the French empire”.

French Guiana in South America and the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte have been rocked by major protests over living standards and perceived neglect.

Closer to home, the Paris government also faces renewed calls for independence from nationalists on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, which have been rebuffed by Macron.

The 40-year-old French leader largely stayed clear of the campaign in New Caledonia, but during a visit to Noumea in May Macron declared “France would be less beautiful” without the territory. He also raised concerns over increasing Chinese influence in the Pacific, where Beijing has invested heavily in Vanuatu, a territory which broke from France and Britain in 1980.

Accusing the US of “turning its back on the region in recent months”, Macron said China was “building its hegemony step by step” in the Pacific, suggesting an independent New Caledonia could be Beijing’s next target.

Australia has also expressed concerns about China’s activities in neighbouring island states, which the Lowy Institute think-tank estimates received $1.78bn in aid from Beijing from 2006 to 2016.

Separatists had urged Kanak voters to choose self-determination for Kanaky, their name for New Caledonia, and throw off the shackles of the “colonial” authorities in Paris.

The Kanak community is economically disadvantaged compared with the white population and plagued by high school dropout rates, chronic unemployment and poor housing conditions.

But indigenous people make up less than 50% of the electorate and some Kanaks back staying part of France, not least due to the €1.3bn the French state hands to the islands every year.

Going it alone, “I’m not sure we have all the assets we’d need to succeed,” said Marc Gnipate, a 62-year-old pensioner.

