WATCH: The dire state of SA’s factories
02 November 2018 - 10:24
Manufacturing activity got off to a poor start in the fourth quarter, with October’s purchasing managers index (PMI) reading dipped to 42.4 points — a 15 month low.
StatsSA has also drawn a worrying picture of the state; its research shows that factories are using just 81% of capacity due to a lack of demand.
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to discuss the data and what lies ahead for the embattled industry.
