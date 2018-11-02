WATCH: The dire state of SA’s factories

Manufacturing activity got off to a poor start in the fourth quarter, with October’s purchasing managers index (PMI) reading dipped to 42.4 points — a 15 month low.

StatsSA has also drawn a worrying picture of the state; its research shows that factories are using just 81% of capacity due to a lack of demand.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to discuss the data and what lies ahead for the embattled industry.