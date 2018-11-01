JSE heavyweights Naspers, Richemont shoot up by R100bn

MSCI said its decision followed an 18-month consultation period "which highlighted the divide in opinions among international institutional investors" about control structures.

Vestact portfolio manager Michael Treherne said that given Naspers’s heavy weighting on the JSE, many shareholders accessed the stock through emerging-market indices. This was because their exposure to Naspers via the top 40 index had to be capped.

"If they had to drop out of the index, it would be a big hit in the short run for the Naspers share price. That threat is now removed," Treherne said.

Naspers also benefited from a resurgence of its main asset, Tencent, in Hong Kong. Tencent, which has lost more than a third of its value so far in 2018, closed 5.9% higher.

While the vast majority of analysts tracked by Bloomberg still recommend that investors buy Naspers and Tencent, some are less optimistic.

Nedbank’s corporate and investment banking unit said in a research note this week it expected slower growth in Asia partly because of a stronger dollar and rising interest rates in the US.

"Hence our long-term outlook suggests an underweight position in SA equities with exposure to Asia, particularly to Naspers, but also resource stocks," the bank said.

PSG Wealth is also among the handful of pessimists.

The wealth manager said this week it recommended that investors had no exposure to Tencent whatsoever.

"We believe a high growth rate has already been priced into the valuation and that Tencent is fairly valued," PSG Wealth said.

Tencent was trading at a hefty premium to some of its international peers and the market was too bullish about its revenue growth.

"We feel that the current market expectation for revenue growth is optimistic given the slower macroeconomic environment and the potential impact of regulation.

"Despite the recent downgrade to earnings estimates and expected net margin, we believe current earnings estimates are at risk," PSG Wealth said.