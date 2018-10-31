COMPANY COMMENT
Unbundling of Imperial expected to clarify its operations
This week investors were reminded that a split is necessary after the release of a muted trading update for the logistics business hurt the share price overall
31 October 2018 - 17:30
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.