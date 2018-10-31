Losses at Jaguar Land Rover drag Tata Motors into the red

Mumbai — Losses at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and a one-off payment to close a subsidiary dragged India’s Tata Motors into the red for the three months to end-September, the company said on Wednesday.

The Indian car giant reported a consolidated net loss of 10.49-billion rupees ($141.9m) for the second quarter as demand weakened for its luxury cars across China and Europe.

The company had reported a net profit of 24.83-billion rupees for the same period a year earlier.

JLR sales dropped 13.2% worldwide, largely due to higher import duties in China as it engages in an aggressive tariff war with the US.

“In the latest quarterly period, we continued to see more challenging market conditions,” JLR CEO Ralf Speth said in a statement. “Our results were undermined by slowing demand in China, along with continued uncertainty in Europe over diesel.”

Earnings were also hit by a 4.37-billion rupee payment to close the operations of a local subsidiary in Thailand.

Tata Motors’ total revenues fell 10.9%. The car maker said it would cut costs by £500m ($639m) over the next 18 months to help boost coffers.

“To weather ... [a] volatile external scenario, we have launched a comprehensive turnaround plan to significantly improve our free cash flows and profitability,” Tata Motors chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran said.

Shares of Tata Motors, which is part of the sprawling Tata conglomerate, ranging from tea to steel, rose 0.76% on the Bombay stock exchange before the earnings announcement.

AFP