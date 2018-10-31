Companies

Losses at Jaguar Land Rover drag Tata Motors into the red

JLR sales dropped 13.2% worldwide, largely due to higher import duties in China due to its aggressive tariff war with the US

31 October 2018 - 15:57 Agency Staff
Workers assemble a Tata Tiago car inside the Tata Motors car plant in Sanand, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India on August 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Workers assemble a Tata Tiago car inside the Tata Motors car plant in Sanand, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India on August 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Mumbai — Losses at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and a one-off payment to close a subsidiary dragged India’s Tata Motors into the red for the three months to end-September, the company said on Wednesday.

The Indian car giant reported a consolidated net loss of 10.49-billion rupees ($141.9m) for the second quarter as demand weakened for its luxury cars across China and Europe.

The company had reported a net profit of 24.83-billion rupees for the same period a year earlier.

JLR sales dropped 13.2% worldwide, largely due to higher import duties in China as it engages in an aggressive tariff war with the US.

“In the latest quarterly period, we continued to see more challenging market conditions,” JLR CEO Ralf Speth said in a statement. “Our results were undermined by slowing demand in China, along with continued uncertainty in Europe over diesel.” 

Earnings were also hit by a 4.37-billion rupee payment to close the operations of a local subsidiary in Thailand.

Tata Motors’ total revenues fell 10.9%. The car maker said it would cut costs by £500m ($639m) over the next 18 months to help boost coffers.

“To weather ... [a] volatile external scenario, we have launched a comprehensive turnaround plan to significantly improve our free cash flows and profitability,” Tata Motors chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran said.

Shares of Tata Motors, which is part of the sprawling Tata conglomerate, ranging from tea to steel, rose 0.76% on the Bombay stock exchange before the earnings announcement.

AFP

Tata Motors skids to its first quarterly loss in three years

Jaguar Land Rover’s sales fall as dealers in China delayed purchases to benefit from an import duty cut
3 months ago

Tata tipped to merge food, drinks

India’s biggest conglomerate considering separating the salt and branded lentils businesses of Tata Chemicals
3 months ago

Jaguar Land Rover to build electric vehicle in China to keep up with the competition

The company, with local partner Chery, plans to make electric vehicles in the country, and envisages more electric SUVs in the future
4 months ago

Jaguar Land Rover shifts production of Discovery to Slovakia

Britain’s biggest car maker may cut jobs as it retools its plant near Birmingham to produce a new generation of electric cars
4 months ago

Tata open to a bigger stake in joint venture with Thyssenkrupp

The willingness of India’s steel giant to increase its holding ‘is a sign of its commitment to expanding its steel empire globally’
6 months ago

