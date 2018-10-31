Elon Musk shakes up SpaceX in race for satellite launch

Seattle/Orlando — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk flew to the Seattle area in June for meetings with engineers leading a satellite launch project crucial to his space company’s growth.

Within hours of landing, Musk had fired at least seven members of the programme’s senior management team at the Redmond, Washington, office, the culmination of disagreements over the pace at which the team was developing and testing its Starlink satellites, according to the two SpaceX employees with direct knowledge of the situation.

Known for pushing aggressive deadlines, Musk quickly brought in new managers from SpaceX headquarters in California to replace a number of the managers he fired. Their mandate: launch SpaceX’s first batch of US-made satellites by the middle of next year, the sources said.

The management shake-up and the launch timeline, previously unreported, illustrate how quickly Musk wants to bring online SpaceX’s Starlink programme, which is competing with OneWeb and Canada’s Telesat to be first to market with a new satellite-based internet service.

Those services — essentially a constellation of satellites that will bring high-speed internet to rural and suburban locations globally — are key to generating the cash that privately held SpaceX needs to fund Musk’s real dream of developing a new rocket capable of flying paying customers to the moon and eventually trying to colonise Mars.