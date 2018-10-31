Changes in how people use Facebook leave its shares fluctuating

San Francisco — Facebook announced plans Tuesday to adapt to users sharing more privately as the leading social network pours money into an ongoing battle with "bad actors" out to misuse its service.

Facebook reported that its quarterly profit climbed in the recently ended quarter, but the social network — mired in a spate of controversies — gained fewer users than analysts had expected.

Profit beat Wall Street expectations by jumping 9% to $5.14bn on revenue that leapt 33% to $13.7bn in the quarter that ended September 30.

Facebook shares went for a rollercoaster ride in after-market trades as executives disclosed quarterly earnings figures along with challenges and opportunities seen in shifting trends in user behaviour.

Shares jumped, dove and then rose anew before staying on higher ground, up 3.1% to $150.80, on the Nasdaq early in the evening in New York.

"Right now, the market is really nervous and it doesn't take much to move the stock," said analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group. "As long as they are meeting or exceeding on the bottom line (profit) they will be fine."

The number of people who used Facebook monthly rose 10% to 2.27-billion, but analysts had expected that figure to be slightly higher.

Facebook has been trying to fend off concerns about how well it protects user data and defends against use of the site to spread misinformation aimed at swaying elections.

Controversies that have battered Facebook since the 2016 presidential election in the US have raised questions over whether co-founder Mark Zuckerberg should keep his post as CEO.