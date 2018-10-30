Companies

VW’s shares up as operating profit drops less than expected

VW has struggled to adapt to the worldwide harmonised light-vehicle test procedure, resulting in a 3.6% decline in deliveries

30 October 2018 - 11:50 Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz
An employee holds an emblem for a Volkswagen Golf car in a production line at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, in this November 14 2008 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
An employee holds an emblem for a Volkswagen Golf car in a production line at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, in this November 14 2008 file photo. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt — Volkswagen (VW) has reported a smaller-than-expected 18.6% drop in third-quarter adjusted operating profit, boosting its shares despite weaker vehicle sales tied to the introduction of more stringent anti-pollution rules.

The car maker’s adjusted operating profit came to €3.51bn in the three months until end-September, better than the €3.2bn predicted in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

It affirmed on Tuesday that its target for 2018 operating return on sales before special items at both the group and its passenger cars business area of 6.5% to 7.5%.

Including special items, such as an €800m fine against VW’s premium brand Audi, the adjusted operating margin will fall moderately short of the expected range, it said.

“The fact that VW does not have to change its forecast makes it look more robust than most of its competitors, namely Daimler and BMW; it demonstrates VW’s talents in both the product and the cost side,” Metzler analyst Jürgen Pieper said.

Shares in VW rose 4.9%to €149.42 in early trade, making them the biggest gainers on Germany’s blue-chip DAX 30 index.

VW has struggled to adapt its fleet to the worldwide harmonised light-vehicle test procedure (WLTP), which took effect last month, resulting in a 3.6% decline in deliveries during the quarter as some car models remain unavailable for sale.

VW is also still feeling the impact of its 2015 diesel emissions scandal that has rewritten the rules for the car industry in many major markets. Analysts at NordLB said the car maker could still face penalties and fines of up to €20bn tied to its diesel cheating scandal.

NordLB and Metzler reiterated their “buy” ratings on VW’s stock. Despite the new WLTP rules, VW said it expects new vehicle sales to rise moderately this year, after delivering 10.74-million vehicles to customers in 2017. 

Reuters

Court orders VW shareholder to pay ‘dieselgate’ damages

Porsche SE is ordered to pay damages to some of its own investors over its handling of the VW  emissions scandal
Companies
5 days ago

Audi to pay €800m fine over emissions cheating scandal

The fine comes on top of total costs in fines, buybacks and refits of more than €27bn that VW has had to pay out over its ‘dieselgate’ scandal
Companies
14 days ago

EU to probe if ‘circle of five’ car makers colluded over emissions technology

The European Commission will focus on data indicating the that BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche met to discuss tech to limit harmful ...
Companies
1 month ago

VW to discuss future of suspended Audi CEO Rupert Stadler

Rupert Stadler has been in custody since mid-June as the emissions cheating scandal unfolds at the car maker
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Famous Brands to open more frozen-meals stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Michael Jordaan’s hi-tech Bank Zero gets going
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MTN to pursue Nigeria listing despite regulatory ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Karan Beef and PIC deal not in jeopardy, despite ...
Companies / Property
5.
Ambitious capex and tough trading environment ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Court orders VW shareholder to pay ‘dieselgate’ damages
Companies

VW CEO Herbert Diess warns German car makers they need to adapt urgently
Companies

VW to stop production of the Beetle in 2019
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.