Pizza Hut to make pizzas on the go — with help from Toyota

How to cut delivery times? Cook the pizza in the back of a Toyota Tundra

30 October 2018 - 16:47 Gerald Porter Jr
New York — Pizza Hut is fusing two of America’s favorite pastimes — pizza pies and pick-up trucks — in a bid to cut delivery times as fast-food competition heats up.

As part of the restaurant’s latest partnership with Toyota Motor, Pizza Hut has unveiled a robot-operated mobile pizza factory in the bed of a modified Toyota Tundra. The prototype will use automated technology to cook pies on-the-go in six to seven minutes, letting the chain expand its delivery area without the pizzas getting cold.

“We’re bringing the oven closer to the consumer’s door; nobody is doing that,” Pizza Hut’s chief customer and operations officer in the US, Nicolas Burquier, said in an interview. “We are pretty obsessed with improving the customer experience. The more we can get closer to their homes or the point of delivery, the better and hotter the product will be.”

The chain, a unit of Yum! brands, aims to turn around its lagging delivery performance and reach customers beyond their sit-down destinations. It has been a tough road so far, with Pizza Hut logging a surprise drop in same-stores sales during the second quarter. It reports results for the latest quarter on Wednesday.

There’s no target date for the robotic pizza-maker’s debut, Burquier said.

Pizza Hut’s announcement comes on the heels of a January deal to join Toyota’s mobility alliance that’ll develop fully autonomous vehicles. However, Burquier said, the hydrogen-powered Tundra used in the partnership will not be self-driving.

