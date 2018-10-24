Companies

Patrice Motsepe’s ARC moves forward with TymeDigital

The Competition Commission has approved the proposed merger of a subsidiary of African Rainbow Capital Investments and the Commonwealth Bank of SA

24 October 2018 - 18:48 Warren Thompson
African Rainbow Capital Investment’s Patrice Motsepe. Picture: SUPPLIED
African Rainbow Capital Investment’s Patrice Motsepe. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Competition Commission announced yesterday it has approved the proposed merger of a subsidiary of African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) and the Commonwealth Bank of SA.

ARC is bidding to acquire the other 90% of the bank it does not already own, and which houses the TymeDigital banking platform. The stake is currently held by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia which is developing TymeDigital into a “full service digital bank”.

While ARC already has a number of investments in the financial services industry, the completion of the transaction would result in ARC’s first foray into banking and one of the few investments it owns outright. It will also result in TymeDigital becoming the country’s first black-owned digital bank.

According to TymeDigital’s website, it aims to provide “affordable and accessible banking services through a growing network of partners. Increasing awareness about financial services and their responsible use through financial education is an essential part of its plans to grow the market in South Africa and win customers”.

Some of the technology employed to achieve this was originally acquired from a local fintech business. It was granted a provisional banking licence last year.

ARC will now await approval from the Prudential Authority, which supervises banks, before the transaction can proceed.

ThompsonW@businesslive.co.za

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s ARC in court over BKB shares

The crux of the dispute between the parties is a clause called the ‘right of first refusal’
Companies
29 days ago

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital soars

Patrice Motsepe’s venture with former Sanlam executives has its fingers in many pies — and its own bank could be next
Money & Investing
1 month ago

ARC doubles portfolio value since listing

African Rainbow Capital has managed to grow its portfolio to R8.14bn through acquisitions
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
PIC and Pelo to buy majority stake in Karan Beef
Companies
2.
Brian Joffe’s Long4Life has invested half of its ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shoprite to pay customers for reusing plastic bags
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Famous Brands places UK subsidiary into business ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
‘Old boys club’ draws Truworths investors’ ire
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Patrice Motsepe dodges call for ARM payout policy
Companies

African Rainbow Minerals considers Wafi-Golpu buy
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.