Apple is all for data protection law in US, Tim Cook tells EU meeting

Brussels — Apple CEO Tim Cook touted the importance of privacy and legislation to protect it on Wednesday, as the iPhone maker seeks to distance itself from Silicon Valley competitors under scrutiny for recent user data breaches.

The comments, given at an EU privacy conference in Brussels, come months after the bloc implemented strict new data protection rules and as Apple begins to mend a difficult relationship with the EU following a clash over €13bn in allegedly unpaid taxes.

“It’s time for the rest of the world, including my home country, to follow your lead,” Cook said, referencing Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation. “We in Apple are in full support of comprehensive federal privacy laws in the US.”

Meanwhile, regulators and legislators in Europe and the US have trained their eyes on Facebook and Google following revelations of potential user privacy violations.

In September, Facebook reported a cyber attack that affected 30-million people, with hackers stealing intimate user information, including search results, recent locations and hometowns, in many cases. And earlier in October, after keeping it quiet for months, Google said it found a “software glitch” in its Google+ social network in March that could have exposed the personal data of as many as 500,000 users.

Cook has previously criticised Google and Facebook for basing their business models on harvesting personal information for advertising, while highlighting that Apple tries to collect as little of it as possible.

“We shouldn’t sugarcoat the consequences,” he said on Wednesday. ‘This is surveillance and these stockpiles of data serve only to make rich the companies that collect them. This should make us uncomfortable.’

Still, Apple indirectly benefits from Google’s business model. Google will pay Apple as much as $9bn in 2018 for its search engine to be the default on many parts of the iPhone and other Apple devices, Goldman Sachs estimates.

Apple has been in the headlines recently for security issues of its own following a Bloomberg report that Chinese spies used a microchip to infiltrate the computer networks of almost 30 US companies, including Apple and Amazon.com.

Apple has vehemently disputed the report and said its servers were not compromised. In an interview with Buzzfeed News published last week, Cook called on Bloomberg to retract the story. Bloomberg in response said it stood by the story and was confident in the reporting and sources.

Apple and Samsung fined for software updates scandal

Meanwhile, Italy's antitrust watchdog says it is fining Apple and Samsung €5m each following complaints they used software updates to slow down their cellphones.

Apple was hit with an additional €5m fine for failing to give clients clear information about how to maintain or eventually replace handset batteries.

Italian consumer groups had complained that software updates for cellphones reduced the functionality of the devices and were designed to push clients into buying new handsets.