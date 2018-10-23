News Leader
WATCH: How land invasions shook Calgro M3’s earnings
23 October 2018 - 11:24
Calgro M3 released its first-half results on Monday, showing a 51% loss in net profit to R29.7m due to the costs it had incurred as a result of land invasions and the occupation of houses under construction.
CEO Wikus Lategan joined Business Day TV to discuss the numbers in more detail.
Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
