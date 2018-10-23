Companies

WATCH: How land invasions shook Calgro M3’s earnings

23 October 2018 - 11:24 Business Day TV
Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Calgro M3 released its first-half results on Monday, showing a 51% loss in net profit to R29.7m due to the costs it had incurred as a result of land invasions and the occupation of houses under construction.

CEO Wikus Lategan joined Business Day TV to discuss the numbers in more detail.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

