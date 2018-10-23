Police probe racial abuse on Ryanair flight

The no-frills Irish airline has drawn criticism on social media for failing to eject the abusive passenger from the flight.

"He refused to sit next to the woman because she was black," wrote David Lawrence, the man who filmed the incident, in a caption to the video on Facebook. "Ryanair are accountable for the protection of their customers and they failed!"

"The elderly lady was moved to another seat, while the man was allowed to continue his journey with extra room and on board service," he said.

Lawrence said the video was filmed on flight FR9015 from Barcelona to London Stansted on Friday, October 19.

British police say they understand the incident took place while the plane was on the tarmac at Barcelona airport.

Essex Police, the force with jurisdiction over Stansted Airport, said they were made aware of the incident on Sunday. "Essex Police takes prejudice-based crime seriously and we want all incidents to be reported," a spokesman said.

"We are working closely with Ryanair and the Spanish authorities on the investigation."

Ryanair said in a statement: "We have reported this to the police in Essex and as this is now a police matter, we cannot comment further."

AFP